Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz moved a win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semi-finals on Friday. Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who already owns four Grand Slam titles — including in June at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility being used for tennis at the 2024 Games — and is about a month younger than Vincent Richards of the US was when he claimed the gold in Paris in 1924. Auger-Aliassime is a 23-year-old Canadian whose best showing at a major tournament was a semi-final appearance at the 2021 US Open. Alcaraz defeated 24-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic in both of those finals at the All England Club, and there could be a rematch for the men's gold on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a backhand shot to Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a backhand shot to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a backhand shot to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz plays against Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz plays against Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after scoring a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz reacts after scoring a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after scoring a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during mens singles semifinals tennis match
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during men's singles semifinals tennis match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a backhand shot during mens singles semifinals tennis match
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a backhand shot during men's singles semifinals tennis match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a backhand shot to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

