Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a backhand shot to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after scoring a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a backhand shot to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.