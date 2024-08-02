Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz moved a win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semi-finals on Friday. Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who already owns four Grand Slam titles — including in June at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility being used for tennis at the 2024 Games — and is about a month younger than Vincent Richards of the US was when he claimed the gold in Paris in 1924. Auger-Aliassime is a 23-year-old Canadian whose best showing at a major tournament was a semi-final appearance at the 2021 US Open. Alcaraz defeated 24-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic in both of those finals at the All England Club, and there could be a rematch for the men's gold on Sunday.