Tennis

Libema Open Wrap: Top Seed Jessica Pegula Out As Alex De Minaur Progresses In s'Hertogenbosch

Aleksandra Krunic will forever have an affinity with s-Hertogenbosch, where she won her only career WTA title six years ago. In the ATP section, Alex de Minaur impressed once again, winning 86 per cent of his first serve points against Zizou Bergs

Pegula was powerless to deny Krunic.
info_icon

Top seed Jessica Pegula bowed out of the Libema Open following a three-set defeat by Aleksandra Krunic in s'Hertogenbosch. (More Tennis News)

The world number five was ousted 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 by the 2018 winner of this event, who claimed the fifth top-10 victory of her career and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Now ranked 400th in the world, Krunic recovered from an earlier break in the opening set to force a tie-break, in which she won five straight points to draw first blood.

The Serbian also cancelled out a break before heading into another tie-break, but Pegula reeled off five points on the spin this time to level.

The American was appearing in her first tournament since April, having missed the European clay-court season with a rib injury.

However, she saw two break-point opportunities go begging in the opening game of the deciding set, and Krunic crucially broke in game three before holding out for an impressive victory. 

Later on, Alex de Minaur booked his place in the quarter-finals of the competition after a straight-sets victory over Zizou Bergs. 

The world number nine had to work for his victory over the Belgian, overcoming his opponent 7-5 6-4 to earn his first triumph on a grass court this year. 

Bergs matched his opponent in the opening exchanges, but the Australian would eventually prevail, winning a break-point and following up without dropping a point in the final game. 

De Minaur would again endure a difficult set to confirm the victory as Bergs threatened to level the encounter, but the number one seed again showed his class, finishing the contest in style. 

De Minaur will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Milos Raonic in the next round.

Data Debrief: Krunic rekindles special memories as de Minaur earns maiden grass win

Krunic will forever have an affinity with s-Hertogenbosch, where she won her only career WTA title six years ago.

And the 31-year-old claimed an impressive scalp here to reach her first WTA quarter-final since 2022 - and first on grass since that 2018 triumph.

De Minaur impressed once again, winning 86 per cent of his first serve points against the Belgian. 

Their meeting in s-Hertogenbosch was the first between the pair, with De Minaur able to overcome his quarter-final defeat to Alexander Zverev at the French Open. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sikkim CM Tamang's Wife Krishna Kumari Rai Resigns As MLA Day After Taking Oath
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  3. G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'
  4. From Spying As ISI Agent To India's Longest-Serving NSA: Five Points About Ajit Doval
  5. MP: Congress Forms Panel To Recommend Candidate For Budhni Bypoll
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur Reveals Why She Felt Intimidated To Work With Annu Kapoor And Supriya Pathak In 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'
  2. Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sizzling Looks
  3. ‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics
  4. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  5. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
Sports News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Shakib Smashes First T20I Fifty Since 2022; Mahmudullah Departs
  2. Football Transfer: EPL Side Newcastle United Announce Lloyd Kelly Signing On Free Transfer From Bournemouth
  3. Libema Open Wrap: Top Seed Jessica Pegula Out As Alex De Minaur Progresses In s'Hertogenbosch
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  5. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024: Will David Warner Open The Bowling? SCO's Michael Jones Says 'Happy Days'
World News
  1. These Are The Best Cities For Students, QS Rankings Reveal
  2. Firefighters Battle Massive Fire At Northern Iraq Oil Refinery
  3. Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, Qureshi And Sheikh Rashid In Case Of Vandalism
  4. Unusually Heavy Monsoon Rains In Pakistan Will Affect 2,00,000 People, A Top UN Official Warns
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know