Championship Pedigree! Former Champion Rybakina Weathers Three-Set Storm Against Gritty Boisson
Elena Rybakina Vs Lois Boisson Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Former champion Rybakina survived a major opening-round scare on Court One before overcoming Frenchwoman Lois Boisson 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The Kazakh World No. 2 and 2022 winner initially seemed in control after breaking early, but her baseline game suddenly unravelled in a one-sided second set. Spraying 13 unforced errors against four winners, Rybakina was overrun as Boisson levelled with a 6-1 response. The deciding set turned into a battle of nerves, complicated further by a medical timeout for Boisson's leg injury and a late tumble on the grass. Despite struggling with her first serve, Rybakina's championship pedigree ultimately shone through during a crucial break at 4-3. This hard-fought victory also marked a historic personal milestone as her 300th WTA Tour match win. Next, she faces American Caty McNally, who defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-5, 6-3. See the best photos from the Rybakina vs Boisson tennis match:
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