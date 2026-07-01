Championship Pedigree! Former Champion Rybakina Weathers Three-Set Storm Against Gritty Boisson

Elena Rybakina Vs Lois Boisson Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Former champion Rybakina survived a major opening-round scare on Court One before overcoming Frenchwoman Lois Boisson 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The Kazakh World No. 2 and 2022 winner initially seemed in control after breaking early, but her baseline game suddenly unravelled in a one-sided second set. Spraying 13 unforced errors against four winners, Rybakina was overrun as Boisson levelled with a 6-1 response. The deciding set turned into a battle of nerves, complicated further by a medical timeout for Boisson's leg injury and a late tumble on the grass. Despite struggling with her first serve, Rybakina's championship pedigree ultimately shone through during a crucial break at 4-3. This hard-fought victory also marked a historic personal milestone as her 300th WTA Tour match win. Next, she faces American Caty McNally, who defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-5, 6-3. See the best photos from the Rybakina vs Boisson tennis match:

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Elena Rybakina Vs Lois Boisson Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Lois Boisson of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/7
Elena Rybakina Vs Lois Boisson Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, left, and Lois Boisson of France shake hands at the end of their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
Elena Rybakina Wimbledon 2026
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eyes the ball as she prepares to return it to Lois Boisson of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Lois Boisson Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Lois Boisson of France returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
Lois Boisson Wimbledon tennis 2026 tennis
Lois Boisson of France receives medical treatment after winning a set against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
Lois Boisson Wimbledon tennis highlights
Lois Boisson of France falls during her match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the first round women's Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Elena Rybakina Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand against Lois Boisson of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Lois Boisson Wimbledon 2026
Lois Boisson of France plays a forehand against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories