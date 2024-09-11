Tennis

Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics

Canada kick-started their Davis Cup Finals campaign in confident fashion as victories for Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime assured them of a win in their opening Group D tie against Argentina in Manchester on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). Southpaw Shapovalov may have slipped down the singles rankings, but showed shades of his best form as he beat 31st-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3. Auger-Aliassime was then equally assured in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Baez to put Canada 2-0 ahead with a doubles rubber still to be played.