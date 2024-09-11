Tennis

Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics

Canada kick-started their Davis Cup Finals campaign in confident fashion as victories for Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime assured them of a win in their opening Group D tie against Argentina in Manchester on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). Southpaw Shapovalov may have slipped down the singles rankings, but showed shades of his best form as he beat 31st-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3. Auger-Aliassime was then equally assured in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Baez to put Canada 2-0 ahead with a doubles rubber still to be played.

Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime returns the ball to Argentina's Sebastian Baez | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime returns the ball to Argentina's Sebastian Baez during the Davis Cup group stage finals match in Manchester, England.

2/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Argentinas Sebastian Baez in action against Canadas Felix Auger Aliassime
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Argentina's Sebastian Baez in action against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Argentina's Sebastian Baez in action against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime, during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

3/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canadas Felix Auger Aliassime in action against Argentinas Sebastian Baez
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action against Argentina's Sebastian Baez | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action against Argentina's Sebastian Baez during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

4/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canadas Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning his match against Argentinas Francisco Cerundolo
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning his match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning his match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

5/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Argentinas Francisco Cerundolo in action against Canadas Denis Shapovalov
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in action against Canada's Denis Shapovalov | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in action against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

6/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canadas Denis Shapovalov in action against Argentinas Francisco Cerundolo
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

7/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Argentinas Maximo Gonzalez, right, and Andres Molteni celebrate winning their doubles match against Canadas Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez, right, and Andres Molteni celebrate winning their doubles match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez, right, and Andres Molteni celebrate winning their doubles match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil, during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

8/8
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canadas Denis Shapovalov, right, and Vasek Pospisil in action agianst Argentinas Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni
Davis Cup Tennis, Argentina vs Canada: Canada's Denis Shapovalov, right, and Vasek Pospisil in action agianst Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Canada's Denis Shapovalov, right, and Vasek Pospisil in action agianst Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in their doubles match against, during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

