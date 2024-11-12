Tennis

ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a surprising opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals in Turin, struggling with a stomach issue that hindered his usual Grand Slam-winning form. Ruud capitalized on Alcaraz’s lackluster performance, securing a dominant 6-1, 7-5 win in just 86 minutes at the Inalpi Arena. The victory opened up the John Newcombe Group and reaffirmed Ruud’s strong showing at the tournament, where he reached the final in 2022. In the same group, Alexander Zverev started his bid for a third ATP Finals title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, in the other group, top-ranked Jannik Sinner and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz defeated Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the semifinals.