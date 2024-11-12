Tennis

ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a surprising opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals in Turin, struggling with a stomach issue that hindered his usual Grand Slam-winning form. Ruud capitalized on Alcaraz’s lackluster performance, securing a dominant 6-1, 7-5 win in just 86 minutes at the Inalpi Arena. The victory opened up the John Newcombe Group and reaffirmed Ruud’s strong showing at the tournament, where he reached the final in 2022. In the same group, Alexander Zverev started his bid for a third ATP Finals title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, in the other group, top-ranked Jannik Sinner and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz defeated Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud photos_Casper Ruud
ATP Finals: Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after winning the singles tennis match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

2/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud photos_Casper Ruud
ATP Finals: Norway's Casper Ruud returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Norway's Casper Ruud returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

3/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud photos_Carlos Alcaraz
ATP Finals: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

4/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur photos_ Jannik Sinner
ATP Finals: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning against Australia's Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia's Alex de Minaur, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

5/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur photos_Alex de Minaur
ATP Finals: Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

6/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur photos_ Jannik Sinner
ATP Finals: Italy's Jannik Sinner serves the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner serves the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

7/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Taylor Fritz vs Daniil Medvedev photos_Taylor Fritz
ATP Finals: United States' Taylor Fritz celebrates after winning against Russia's Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
United States' Taylor Fritz celebrates after winning against Russia's Daniil Medvedev the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

8/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Taylor Fritz vs Daniil Medvedev photos_Daniil Medvedev
ATP Finals: Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to United States' Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to United States' Taylor Fritz during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

9/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Taylor Fritz vs Daniil Medvedev photos_Taylor Fritz
ATP Finals: United States' Taylor Fritz reacts during the match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
United States' Taylor Fritz reacts during the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

10/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev photos_Alexander Zverev
ATP Finals: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the singles tennis match against Russia's Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Russia's Andrey Rublev, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

11/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev photos_Andrey Rublev
ATP Finals: Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

12/12
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev photos_Alexander Zverev
ATP Finals: Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, Italy.

