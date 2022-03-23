Swiss Open Badminton 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Mads Christophersen To Make Winning Start

Seventh-seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men’s singles opening round of Swiss Open 2022 badminton championship on Wednesday. The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes. (More Badminton News)

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in the fray, P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later on Wednesday.

In women’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha got better of LeOnice Huet 19-21, 21-10, 21-11 to enter the second round