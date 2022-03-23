Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Swiss Open Badminton 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Mads Christophersen To Make Winning Start

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are among the other Indian stars who will compete later on Wednesday.

Kidambi Srikanth will next face Christo Popov of France in Swiss Open 2022 second round. BWF

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 9:12 pm

Seventh-seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men’s singles opening round of Swiss Open 2022 badminton championship on Wednesday. The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes. (More Badminton News)

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in the fray, P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later on Wednesday.

In women’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha got better of LeOnice Huet 19-21, 21-10, 21-11 to enter the second round

