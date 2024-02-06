Super Cup 2024-25: Indian Competition To Follow In English FA Cup's Footsteps With Expanded Window

The Super Cup will run almost concurrently with the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) and the second tier I-League in the 2024-25 season.

The details of the tournament, including the exact format, will be announced later.

The Football Association Cup of England is an annual knockout domestic competition. First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world.

The FA Cup is open to all clubs from 10 tiers of the footballing pyramid in England, including the Premier League (PL) sides.