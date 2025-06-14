South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, center, chats with batting partner Aiden Markram between overs on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma watches as he is caught behind by Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London
South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins bowls a delivery on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Aiden Markram acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on day four of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.