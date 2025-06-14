Sports

South Africa Vs Australia, ICC WTC Final 2025, Day 4 Live In Pics: See The Best Pictures From Lord's

Day 4 gets set in motion as Australia and South Africa renew their rivalry at the ICC World Test Championship which will be a final day. South Africa need just 69 to create history at Lord's. It will be their first ICC Trophy after 1998 after all the ghosts from the past. Australia will have to toil hard and will need 8 wickets which looks almost uncertain.