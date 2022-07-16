Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
SL VS PAK, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores And Updates: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan

Pakistan have handed all-rounder Agha Salman Test debut against Sri Lanka. Yasir Shah and Mohammad Nawaz also returned to Pakistan playing XIs

Agha Salman gets his maiden Pakistan Test cap from former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf.
Agha Salman gets his maiden Pakistan Test cap from former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf. Twitter (PCB)

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 10:24 am

Sri Lanka have opted to bat first after Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series on Saturday in Galle. The hosts are coming into this Test match after drawing the Test series 1-1 against Australia at home.

Pakistan have handed debut to all-rounder Agha Salman while Yasir Shah returned to the playing XI after recovering from a thumb injury. Mohammad Nawaz, who last played for Pakistan in a Test in 2016, also returned to the side.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be keen to sweep the series 2-0. Sri Lanka are currently third on the World Test Championship table and a clean sweep will help them strengthen their position further. A 2-0 win for Pakistan will help them jump from fifth to third spot.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

