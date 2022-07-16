SL VS PAK, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores And Updates: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka have opted to bat first after Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series on Saturday in Galle. The hosts are coming into this Test match after drawing the Test series 1-1 against Australia at home.

Live Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

Pakistan have handed debut to all-rounder Agha Salman while Yasir Shah returned to the playing XI after recovering from a thumb injury. Mohammad Nawaz, who last played for Pakistan in a Test in 2016, also returned to the side.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be keen to sweep the series 2-0. Sri Lanka are currently third on the World Test Championship table and a clean sweep will help them strengthen their position further. A 2-0 win for Pakistan will help them jump from fifth to third spot.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah