Shane Warne Death: How Did Australian Cricket Legend Die? More Details Emerge

Hours after the shock death of Shane Warne, Thailand police on Saturday ruled out foul play. Initial reports claimed that the spin great had died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui on Friday. He was 52. (More Cricket News)

Shane Warne, one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time, was found unresponsive at his luxury villa at the Samujana resort on Friday evening.

The Director of the Thai International hospital where Australian cricketer Shane Warne was last treated before being pronounced dead said he believed he passed away before he arrived at the hospital.

"The patient was intubated. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes. The doctor on duty concluded that the patient had passed before arriving at the hospital," AP reported, quoting Dulyakit Wittayachanyapong, medical director of Thai International Hospital.

Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne worked as a commentator for Fox Sports. The statement said, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and ... could not be revived."

"After the hospital was contacted by the hotel, we sent an emergency medical team to assist the patient at the premise. We received the call around 4.40 p.m. and the team arrived around 5 pm," Wittayachanyapong said.

"There were people who were with him and rescue workers already performing the CPR. Our team continued to provide the CPR there and during transportation to the hospital. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes," he added.

Thailand police also ruled out "foul play".

"No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation," AFP reported quoting a Thai police source.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

He immortalised himself with the 'ball of the century' in 1993 when as a 24-year-old, he deceived Mike Gatting at Old Trafford with a delivery that landed on the leg stump and, as the Englishman tried to defend, turned viciously to clip his off bail.

Warne was the second highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.

In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides the Warne–Muralitharan Trophy in the duo's honour.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

In 2013, the year he retired from the game completely, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. His international retirement happened much before that in 2007.

Warne helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

After retiring, Warne added to his legend by doubling up as captain and coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals and guiding them to a remarkable title triumph in the event's inaugural edition.

A flamboyant personality both on and off the field, Warne also found success as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game.

He was immensely popular in India and his connection with the country went back to his debut when Ravi Shastri became his first Test wicket.

Warne's vivacious persona made him a fan favourite across the cricketing world but also often landed him in trouble.