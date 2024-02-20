Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Final Rounds Commence With Meghalaya Vs Services Clash

A total of 37 matches will be played due to the expansion of the knockout stage. The top four teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

The ongoing I-League 2 season has taken a break to allow players to represent their states in the Santosh Trophy.

In other matches on the opening day, Assam will take on Kerala while Goa will play hosts Arunachal Pradesh.

"The importance of the Santosh Trophy cannot be stressed enough as it gives young players the chance to shine. Clubs can identify and unearth talent. It's great to see the tournament spread to new places, and I can't wait to come to Arunachal Pradesh and witness the excitement," AIFF Technical Committee chairperson IM Vijayan said.