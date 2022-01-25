Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Republic Day 2022: Neeraj Chopra’s Life-Size Replica To Feature In Haryana Tableau

The tableau will have a total of 10 Olympians with Khel Ratna recepient Neeraj Chopra being the centre of attraction, Haryana government said in a tweet.

Republic Day 2022: Neeraj Chopra’s Life-Size Replica To Feature In Haryana Tableau
Neeraj Chopra had thrown javelin for a distance of 87.58 m to win gold at for Tokyo Olympics. - AP-PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 6:28 pm

The state of Haryana is set to showcase a life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in its tableau during the Republic Day 2022 parade at Rajpath, Delhi on Wednesday. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department of Haryana shared the news on social media. (More Sports News)

The body added that the tableau will have a total of 10 Olympians with Neeraj Chopra being the centre of attraction. The tableau of different states during the parade will go till Red Fort where they will be stationed for public display.

"This time the tableau of Haryana will be included in the parade of 26 January. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. The life-size replica of Neeraj Chopra will be its main attraction. The tableau will be officially introduced in Delhi today. This tableau has been prepared by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages," wrote DPR Haryana in a tweet.

Notably, Neeraj Chopra had clinched a gold medal in Tokyo in javelin with a throw of 87.58 m. He thus became the first Indian player to win a track and field gold in Olympics and only the second individual from the nation to bag the top honour, following Abhinav Bindra.

The Tokyo Olympics was one of the most memorable outings for India as it clinched 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze) – it’s best so far in the Games. The successful campaign started with a silver from Mirabai Chanu, while Neeraj Chopra capped off the memorable tour with a historic gold. He was also felicitated with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for his achivement.

Neeraj, who has bagun his training in USA for the upcoming season, is set to defend his titles at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year. Apart from that, he will also be competing in the World Championships and the Diamond League.

Tags

Sports Sports Neeraj Chopra Republic Day 2022 Republic Day Parade Republic Day Tableau
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Face Resurgent Bengaluru FC At GMC Athletic Stadium

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Face Resurgent Bengaluru FC At GMC Athletic Stadium

Hardik Pandya Gives Update On His Fitness, Says ‘Feeling Good, Strong’

Happy Republic Day 2022: 26 Indian Athletes Who Made The Country Proud In 2021

Syed Modi International 2022: Men’s Singles Finalists Share Prize Money

Happy Republic Day 2022: In Unique Video, Tokyo 2020 Stars Urge Indians To Play A Sport

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare