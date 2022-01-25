Republic Day 2022: Neeraj Chopra’s Life-Size Replica To Feature In Haryana Tableau

The state of Haryana is set to showcase a life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in its tableau during the Republic Day 2022 parade at Rajpath, Delhi on Wednesday. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department of Haryana shared the news on social media. (More Sports News)

The body added that the tableau will have a total of 10 Olympians with Neeraj Chopra being the centre of attraction. The tableau of different states during the parade will go till Red Fort where they will be stationed for public display.

"This time the tableau of Haryana will be included in the parade of 26 January. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. The life-size replica of Neeraj Chopra will be its main attraction. The tableau will be officially introduced in Delhi today. This tableau has been prepared by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages," wrote DPR Haryana in a tweet.

This year, the tableau of the state of #Haryana prepared by the Dept. of Information, Public Relations & Languages will be seen on the Rajpath on #RepublicDay.Prepared on the theme of 'Haryana: Number One in Sports’, international level sportspersons will be seen on the tableau. pic.twitter.com/aRv5QSh8vQ — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) January 22, 2022

Be ready for Haryana Tableau this Republic Day on Rajpath .

Theme is - 'Haryana Number 1 in Sports '#KheloHaryana @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/4M5e1YKnTA — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 24, 2022

Notably, Neeraj Chopra had clinched a gold medal in Tokyo in javelin with a throw of 87.58 m. He thus became the first Indian player to win a track and field gold in Olympics and only the second individual from the nation to bag the top honour, following Abhinav Bindra.

The Tokyo Olympics was one of the most memorable outings for India as it clinched 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze) – it’s best so far in the Games. The successful campaign started with a silver from Mirabai Chanu, while Neeraj Chopra capped off the memorable tour with a historic gold. He was also felicitated with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for his achivement.

Neeraj, who has bagun his training in USA for the upcoming season, is set to defend his titles at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year. Apart from that, he will also be competing in the World Championships and the Diamond League.