Red Bull Rampage: Brandon Semenuk Claims Record Fifth Victory - In Pics

Brandon Semenuk celebrates at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.
Szymon Godziek, Brandon Semenuk and Tyler McCaul celebrate at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.
Brandon Semenuk performs during Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States on October 12., 2024.
Szymon Godziek performs during Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.
Adolf Silva performs at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.
Tom Isted rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.
Kurt Sorge rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.
Ethan Nell rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024
Tyler McCaul rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.