Red Bull Rampage: Brandon Semenuk Claims Record Fifth Victory - In Pics

Seventeen riders descended on Southwest Utah's red rock cliffs today, delivering some of the most progressive riding and biggest moments yet at Red Bull Rampage. It was anyone's game, but Canada's Brandon Semenuk eventually emerged victorious with a historic run. Following Thursday's ground-breaking women's red Bull Rampage contest won by New Zealander Robin Goomes, the men’s event left spectators on the edge of their seats, with no shortage of suspense. Ultimately, Semenuk claimed a record-breaking fifth win in dramatic, last-gasp circumstances. The Canadian started his first run strong, wowing with a highly technical Tailwhip into his double drop, but what was looking like a podium-worthy run came to a halt when he crashed while attempting a Flip Whip.