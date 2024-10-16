Sports

Red Bull Rampage: Brandon Semenuk Claims Record Fifth Victory - In Pics

Seventeen riders descended on Southwest Utah's red rock cliffs today, delivering some of the most progressive riding and biggest moments yet at Red Bull Rampage. It was anyone's game, but Canada's Brandon Semenuk eventually emerged victorious with a historic run. Following Thursday's ground-breaking women's red Bull Rampage contest won by New Zealander Robin Goomes, the men’s event left spectators on the edge of their seats, with no shortage of suspense. Ultimately, Semenuk claimed a record-breaking fifth win in dramatic, last-gasp circumstances. The Canadian started his first run strong, wowing with a highly technical Tailwhip into his double drop, but what was looking like a podium-worthy run came to a halt when he crashed while attempting a Flip Whip.

Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_8
Brandon Semenuk | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Brandon Semenuk celebrates at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.

2/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_3
Szymon Godziek, Brandon Semenuk, Tyler McCaul | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Szymon Godziek, Brandon Semenuk and Tyler McCaul celebrate at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.

3/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_1
Brandon Semenuk | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brandon Semenuk performs during Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States on October 12., 2024.

4/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_2
Szymon Godziek | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Szymon Godziek performs during Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.

5/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_9
Brandon Semenuk | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brandon Semenuk performs during Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States on October 12., 2024.

6/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_10
Adolf Silva | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Adolf Silva performs at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on 12 October, 2024.

7/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_7
Tom Isted | Photo: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tom Isted rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.

8/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_5
Kurt Sorge | Photo: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kurt Sorge rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.

9/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_4
Ethan Nell | Photo: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ethan Nell rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024

10/10
Red Bull Rampage 2024 in St. George, Utah, United States photo gallery_6
Tyler McCaul | Photo: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tyler McCaul rides during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures: Check Best Photos From Multan
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Dark Clouds Hang Over As Start Delayed In Bengaluru
  3. Jaydev Unadkat Marvels At Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's Lightning-Fast Drainage System - Watch
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - Check Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Messi's Hat-Trick Steals The Show - In Pics
  2. Kylian Mbappe Subject Of Rape Investigation? France Superstar's Representatives Slam Reports
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hits Hat-Trick In Argentina's 6-0 Rout Of Bolivia
  4. Spain 3-0 Serbia, UEFA Nations League: Morata Predicts Bright Future For 'Special' La Roja
  5. SCO 0-0 POR, UEFA Nations League: Portugal Lacked 'Magic' In Scotland Stalemate - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Supreme Court Raps Punjab & Haryana Over Non-Compliance As Stubble Burning Cases Rise
  2. Can Article 3 Pave The Way For The Restoration Of Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood?
  3. Tamil Nadu Rains: Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut As Heavy Rains Hits Chennai
  4. Bahraich Violence: ADGP Chases Away Mob With Pistol In Hand, Town Under Massive Security Cover
  5. Omar Abdullah’s Many U-Turns
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  4. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  5. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  2. Calls For Trudeau's Resignation Grow; NDP's Jagmeet Singh Calls For Ban On RSS | Latest On India-Canada Row
  3. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years
  4. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  5. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years