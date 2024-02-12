Ranji Trophy 2024, Group A, Round 6: Saurashtra Dismiss Rajasthan To Claim Big Win - Match Report

Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja once again did the star turn with career-best figures of 7 for 32 and played a leading role in Saurashtra's 218-run drubbing of Rajasthan in their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Having picked up five wickets in the first innings, Jadeja ended with career-best match figures of 12 for 131, as the defending champions logged six points from the contest on the fourth and final day.