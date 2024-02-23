Sports

Rachel Atherton's Journey Of Motherhood And Downhill Dominance - In Pics

As the mountain biking community eagerly awaits the return of Red Bull Hardline on February 24, making its debut in Australia at the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, the echoes of the Atherton family's legacy resonate through the rugged terrains of the new downhill racing track. With Dan Atherton's creation of the original Hardline course in Wales, the family's connection to the event runs deep. Rachel, Dan's sister and renowned queen of downhill mountain biking, holds an impressive track record, boasting five World Champion titles, six UCI World Cup Champion titles, and the remarkable achievement of a first-ever perfect season in World Cup downhill racing in 2016. Here are some of the snapshots from her riding career.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 23, 2024

Rachel Atherton Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Rachel Atherton celebrates at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

1/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton seen at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra.

2/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Photo: Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton at Dyfi Bike Park, Machynlleth, Wales.

3/9
Rachel Atherthon
Rachel Atherthon Photo: Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherthon.

4/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Photo: Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton poses for a portrait during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth, Wales UK.

5/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton performs at the UCI DH World Championships in Lenzerheide.

6/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Photo: Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton at Dyfi Bike Park, Machynlleth, Wales.

7/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Photo: Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton at the Red Bull Mountain Bike Performance Camp in Machynlleth in Mai, Wales.

8/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Photo: Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton at the Red Bull Mountain Bike Performance Camp in Machynlleth in Mai, Wales.

9/9
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Rachel Atherton performs at UCI DH World Championships in Fort William, Scotland.

