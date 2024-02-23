Sports

Rachel Atherton's Journey Of Motherhood And Downhill Dominance - In Pics

As the mountain biking community eagerly awaits the return of Red Bull Hardline on February 24, making its debut in Australia at the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, the echoes of the Atherton family's legacy resonate through the rugged terrains of the new downhill racing track. With Dan Atherton's creation of the original Hardline course in Wales, the family's connection to the event runs deep. Rachel, Dan's sister and renowned queen of downhill mountain biking, holds an impressive track record, boasting five World Champion titles, six UCI World Cup Champion titles, and the remarkable achievement of a first-ever perfect season in World Cup downhill racing in 2016. Here are some of the snapshots from her riding career.