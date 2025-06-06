Sports

Paraguay 2-0 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Poor Defence Hands Visitors Defeat

Uruguay suffered a 2-0 defeat to Paraguay in Matchday 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Thursday, 5 June, with both goals coming as a result of defensive mistakes from Marcelo Bielsa’s side. In the 13th minute, goalkeeper Santiago Mele failed to gather Julio Enciso’s cross, and Matias Galarza headed it in to give the hosts an early lead. Showing little attacking intent, the visitors allowed Paraguay to add a second after Ronald Araujo’s poor challenge conceded a penalty, with Enciso putting it away. With the win, Paraguay move one step closer to their first World Cup appearance since 2010.