Pakistan Under-19 cricket team will take on Ireland in their first match of the Super Six event of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Both teams will be eyeing a spot in the final four of the multi-nation tournament. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six: When And Where To Watch
Pakistan will challenge Ireland in the Super Six clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the PAK U-19 Vs IRE U-19 match
Ireland finished in the third position in Group A with one win and two losses. Pakistan were the table-topper in Group D with three out of three wins in the group stages.
Bangladesh, New Zealand, Nepal and India are the other four teams in Group 1 of the Super Six. Only two teams will qualify for the semi-finals. With India already there on top of the ranking table of Group 1, both teams will be fighting hard for their position in the semifinals.
Pakistan's performance has been impressive so far and in this clash, Pakistan are the obvious favourites. If Ireland manage a victory somehow, it will be a shock.
ALSO READ: England Pass 'Test' Of Character, Put Bazball Into Action In India
Squads:
Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson.
Saad Baig (c & wk), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah
When will the Pakistan Vs Ireland, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Super Six match between Pakistan U-19 and Ireland U-19 will be played on January 30, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Pakistan Vs Ireland, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Pakistan U-19 and Ireland U-19 Super Six match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.
Where to watch the Pakistan Vs Ireland, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024?
The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available for online streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.