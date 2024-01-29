Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six match Live Streaming:

When will the Pakistan Vs Ireland, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?

The Super Six match between Pakistan U-19 and Ireland U-19 will be played on January 30, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan Vs Ireland, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?

The Pakistan U-19 and Ireland U-19 Super Six match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

Where to watch the Pakistan Vs Ireland, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024?

The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available for online streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.