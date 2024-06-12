Players of both teams greet each other at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets to score during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan supporters watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Canada's Aaron Johnson, right, celebrates with captain Saad Bin Zafar after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Canada's captain Saad Bin Zafar bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman fails to take the catch of Canada's Aaron Johnson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Canada's Aaron Johnson runs after playing a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.