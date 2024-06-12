Sports

PAK Vs CAN, T20 WC: Babar & Co Humble Bin Zafar’s Men In Nassau County - In Pics

Pakistan finally got a win under their belt against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup. After winning the toss, Babar Azam opted to field first. The Canada openers looked to put pressure on the bowling unit, but the seamers found their range and hit their lengths to run riot in New York. Aaron Johnson got to his fifty but Canada could only manage 106. With their new opening combination, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan showed intent but the talented Ayub had to walk back soon. It was all Rizwan and Babar since as they stitched a good partnership to set up a good win. However, Babar and Fakhar had to walk back before Usman Khan and Rizwan finished things off for Pakistan.