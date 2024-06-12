Sports

PAK Vs CAN, T20 WC: Babar & Co Humble Bin Zafar’s Men In Nassau County - In Pics

Pakistan finally got a win under their belt against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup. After winning the toss, Babar Azam opted to field first. The Canada openers looked to put pressure on the bowling unit, but the seamers found their range and hit their lengths to run riot in New York. Aaron Johnson got to his fifty but Canada could only manage 106. With their new opening combination, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan showed intent but the talented Ayub had to walk back soon. It was all Rizwan and Babar since as they stitched a good partnership to set up a good win. However, Babar and Fakhar had to walk back before Usman Khan and Rizwan finished things off for Pakistan.

PAK Vs CAN Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Players of both teams greet each other at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

1/8
CAN vs PAK
CAN vs PAK Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

2/8
T20 Cricket WCup: PAK vs CAN
T20 Cricket WCup: PAK vs CAN Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets to score during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

3/8
T20 Cricket WCup: CAN vs PAK
T20 Cricket WCup: CAN vs PAK Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

4/8
T20 Cricket WCup Pakistan Canada
T20 Cricket WCup Pakistan Canada Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan supporters watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

5/8
T20 Cricket WCup Canada Pakistan
T20 Cricket WCup Canada Pakistan Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Canada's Aaron Johnson, right, celebrates with captain Saad Bin Zafar after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

6/8
Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup
Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Canada's captain Saad Bin Zafar bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

7/8
Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman fails to take the catch of Canada's Aaron Johnson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

8/8
PAK Vs CAN T20 World Cup Match
PAK Vs CAN T20 World Cup Match Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Canada's Aaron Johnson runs after playing a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

PHOTOS

