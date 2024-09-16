WNBA: Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson First To Score 1,000 Points In Single Season

A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a season in the Las Vegas Aces' 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. (More Sports News)
Wilson finished with 29 points and reached the 1,000-point mark on a pull-up jumper with two minutes remaining.
Wilson's latest milestone came just four days after she established the WNBA single-season scoring record, breaking the mark of 939 points set by Jewell Lloyd in 2023.
The Aces have won seven of eight games and own a one-game lead over the Seattle Storm for the No. 4 seed in the play-offs and home-court advantage in that series.
Wilson wasn't the only WNBA star with a memorable performance on Sunday, as Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 35 points in the Indiana Fever's 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings.
Clark also added eight assists and combined with Kelsey Mitchell to hit 12 of Indiana's 16 3-pointers.
Clark has already established a WNBA rookie record with 761 points, and her 329 assists are the most by any player in a single season in league history.