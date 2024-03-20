Sports

NHL: David Pastrnak's Hat-Trick Guides Boston Bruins To Victory Over Ottawa Senators - In Pics

David Pastrnak scored two goals less than three minutes apart in the first period and then completed his hat trick in the third to lead the Boston Bruins past the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Tuesday night. Pastrnak picked up his 17th regular season three-goal game and passed team president Cam Neely for No. 7 on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with 345 career goals. Justin Brazeau scored twice, Jesper Boqvist had a goal and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists as the Bruins won their third straight. Linus Ullmark finished with 30 saves. Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Joonas Korpisalo had a rough night, allowing all six goals on 26 shots as a close game through two periods became a rout in the third. Pastrnak completing the hat trick 4:43 into the period with a backhand from the slot through traffic and the hats started started raining down onto the ice. Pastrnak scored his 42nd of the season on a tip 8:27 into the game, redirecting a shot from the blue line by Matt Grzelcyk past Korpisalo to put the Bruins up 1-0.