NHL: David Pastrnak's Hat-Trick Guides Boston Bruins To Victory Over Ottawa Senators - In Pics

Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) is unable to stop a goal by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, not shown, in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston.
Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) collides with Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau, left, celebrates with left wing Jake DeBrusk, center, after scoring as Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub, right, skates away in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Boston Bruins center Johnny Beecher (19) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) pursue the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Boston Bruins center Jesper Boqvist, left, hits the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, to score during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (55) celebrates with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (12) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (55) hits the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) to score in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) hits the ice after colliding with Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
