NHL: David Pastrnak's Hat-Trick Guides Boston Bruins To Victory Over Ottawa Senators - In Pics

David Pastrnak scored two goals less than three minutes apart in the first period and then completed his hat trick in the third to lead the Boston Bruins past the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Tuesday night. Pastrnak picked up his 17th regular season three-goal game and passed team president Cam Neely for No. 7 on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with 345 career goals. Justin Brazeau scored twice, Jesper Boqvist had a goal and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists as the Bruins won their third straight. Linus Ullmark finished with 30 saves. Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Joonas Korpisalo had a rough night, allowing all six goals on 26 shots as a close game through two periods became a rout in the third. Pastrnak completing the hat trick 4:43 into the period with a backhand from the slot through traffic and the hats started started raining down onto the ice. Pastrnak scored his 42nd of the season on a tip 8:27 into the game, redirecting a shot from the blue line by Matt Grzelcyk past Korpisalo to put the Bruins up 1-0.

March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) is unable to stop a goal by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, not shown, in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) collides with Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau, left, celebrates with left wing Jake DeBrusk, center, after scoring as Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub, right, skates away in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins center Johnny Beecher (19) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) pursue the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins center Jesper Boqvist, left, hits the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, to score during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (55) celebrates with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (12) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (55) hits the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) to score in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) hits the ice after colliding with Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

NHL: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators | Photo: AP/Steven Senne
Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (55) hits the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) to score in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

