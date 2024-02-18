NHL: Aliaksei Protas, Anthony Mantha Star As Washington Capitals Defeat Montreal Canadiens - In Pics

Washington Capitals' Aliaksei Protas reacts after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Montreal Canadiens coaching staff and players watch from the bench during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Montreal.
Washington Capitals' Aliaksei Protas (21) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Advertisement
Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia shoots on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Advertisement
Montreal Canadiens' Alex Newhook, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Advertisement
Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher moves in on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Advertisement
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) checks Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Washington Capitals' Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with Aliaksei Protas after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.
Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) moves in on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper as Capitals' Rasmus Sandin (38) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.