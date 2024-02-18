Sports

NHL: Aliaksei Protas, Anthony Mantha Star As Washington Capitals Defeat Montreal Canadiens - In Pics

Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night. T.J. Oshie and Sonny Milano also scored for Washington, which snapped a two-game skid and earned its second win in 10 outings. Alex Ovechkin earned an assist but fell just short of tying his career-high seven-game goal streak. The Capitals captain entered the night with goals in six straight, joining Brett Hull (seven games in 2003-04) and Johnny Bucyk (six games in 1974-75) as the only players to do so at 38 or older. Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Alex Newhook scored while Jake Allen made 30 saves for Montreal. Joel Armia had two assists.

February 18, 2024

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Washington Capitals' Aliaksei Protas reacts after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Montreal Canadiens coaching staff and players watch from the bench during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Washington Capitals' Aliaksei Protas (21) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia shoots on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Newhook, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher moves in on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) checks Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Washington Capitals' Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with Aliaksei Protas after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

NHL: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) moves in on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper as Capitals' Rasmus Sandin (38) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal.

