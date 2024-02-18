Sports

NHL: Aliaksei Protas, Anthony Mantha Star As Washington Capitals Defeat Montreal Canadiens - In Pics

Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night. T.J. Oshie and Sonny Milano also scored for Washington, which snapped a two-game skid and earned its second win in 10 outings. Alex Ovechkin earned an assist but fell just short of tying his career-high seven-game goal streak. The Capitals captain entered the night with goals in six straight, joining Brett Hull (seven games in 2003-04) and Johnny Bucyk (six games in 1974-75) as the only players to do so at 38 or older. Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Alex Newhook scored while Jake Allen made 30 saves for Montreal. Joel Armia had two assists.