NHL: Quinton Byfield's Stunner Propels Los Angeles Kings To Victory

Quinton Byfield’s highlight-reel goal came at a perfect time for the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings were sluggish in their first game back on home ice after a four-game East road trip, but Byfield’s goal in the first period provided the momentum they needed as Los Angeles extended their winning streak to four with a 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Byfield, the second pick in the 2020 NHL draft, had one of the highlight goals of the season at 18:22 of the first period, Associated Press reported. Byfield got the puck off the draw between Dubois and Boone Jenner in Columbus’ offensive zone. He quickly skated up ice but appeared to not have an angle to the net until he put the puck through Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski’s legs near the left faceoff circle in Los Angeles’ offensive zone. Byfield regained possession when he kick passed the puck to his own stick, but got off balance as Boqvist put his stick out. Byfield though still had possession despite being on one knee and put a backhand past Merzlikins’ glove for his 18th goal of the season.