Sports

NHL: Connor McMichael Helps Washington Capitals Beat Seattle Kraken - In Pics

Connor McMichael scored on a breakaway with 8:24 left in the game and the Washington Capitals gained ground in their bid for a playoff spot by beating the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Friday (March 15, 2024), Associated Press reported. T.J. Oshie, playing in his 999th NHL game, also scored for the Capitals. Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves. Washington, now with 71 points, are one point behind the New York Islanders and Detroit for the East’s second wild-card spot. Both of those teams lost on Friday and remain with 72 points. Washington had lost the first two games of their Western trip, 3-0 at Winnipeg on Monday and 7-2 at Edmonton on Wednesday.