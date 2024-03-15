Sports

NHL: Connor McMichael Helps Washington Capitals Beat Seattle Kraken - In Pics

Connor McMichael scored on a breakaway with 8:24 left in the game and the Washington Capitals gained ground in their bid for a playoff spot by beating the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Friday (March 15, 2024), Associated Press reported. T.J. Oshie, playing in his 999th NHL game, also scored for the Capitals. Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves. Washington, now with 71 points, are one point behind the New York Islanders and Detroit for the East’s second wild-card spot. Both of those teams lost on Friday and remain with 72 points. Washington had lost the first two games of their Western trip, 3-0 at Winnipeg on Monday and 7-2 at Edmonton on Wednesday.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond

Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) moves the puck under pressure from Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

1/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin moves the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Seattle.

2/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) passes the puck under pressure from Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle. The Capitals won 2-1.

3/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) and Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) go after the puck on a faceoff during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

4/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) is congratulated for his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

5/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) tries to score against Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79), while John Carlson (74) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

6/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Washington Capitals right wing Nic Dowd (26) goes for the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) and center Matty Beniers (10) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

7/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Hendrix Lapierre react after Oshie's goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

8/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) goes for the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Beck Malenstyn (47) and defenseman Nick Jensen (3) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.

9/9
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Seattle Kraken | Photo: AP/Jason Redmond
The Seattle Kraken honor right wing Jordan Eberle, who played in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game Tuesday, before the team's game against the Washington Capitals in Seattle.

MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS
