Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) moves the puck under pressure from Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin moves the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Seattle.
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) passes the puck under pressure from Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle. The Capitals won 2-1.
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) and Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) go after the puck on a faceoff during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) is congratulated for his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) tries to score against Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79), while John Carlson (74) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
Washington Capitals right wing Nic Dowd (26) goes for the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) and center Matty Beniers (10) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Hendrix Lapierre react after Oshie's goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) goes for the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Beck Malenstyn (47) and defenseman Nick Jensen (3) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle.
The Seattle Kraken honor right wing Jordan Eberle, who played in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game Tuesday, before the team's game against the Washington Capitals in Seattle.