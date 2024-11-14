Sports

NBA: Nets' Tatum Scores 36 To Register Win Over Celtics

Jayson Tatum had 36 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 139-114 on Wednesday night. Payton Pritchard had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Celtics, who quickly and emphatically bounced back with their highest points total of the season after a surprising 117-116 home loss to Atlanta on Tuesday night. Boston fell into a 13-point hole in the first quarter of this one before the NBA champions snapped themselves back into top form and turned the game into a rout with a 74-point second half.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Jayson Tatum
NBA: Celtics' Jayson Tatum brings up the ball | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum brings up the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Derrick White
NBA: Celtics' Derrick White brings up the ball | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Boston Celtics' Derrick White brings up the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Jaylen Brown
NBA: Celtics' Jaylen Brown passes the ball around Nets defenders | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown passes the ball around Brooklyn Nets defenders in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Jordi Fernández
NBA: Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández reacts next to his team including Dennis Schroder, front, Cameron Johnson, and Cam Thomas while the Boston Celtics shoot free-throws in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_ Jaylen Brown
NBA: Celtics' Jaylen Brown drives to the basket while Nets' Dennis Schroder defends | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown drives to the basket while Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Keon Johnson
NBA: Nets' Keon Johnson goes for a rebound | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Brooklyn Nets' Keon Johnson goes for a rebound in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Jayson Tatum
NBA: Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts after scoring a three-point basket | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_
NBA: Celtics' Jaylen Brown reacts after scoring a three-point basket | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Dennis Schroder
NBA: Nets' Dennis Schroder celebrates after scoring a three-point basket | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder celebrates after scoring a three-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New York.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball match photo gallery_Jayson Tatum
NBA: Celtics' Jayson Tatum prepares for the start of game against Nets | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum prepares for the start of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

