Nari Contractor Gets Metal Plate Removed From Skull After 60 Years

Nari Contractor had suffered a head injury after coping a bouncer from Charlie Griffith in a tour game against Barbados at the Kensington Oval in 1962.

Nari Contractor played 31 Tests for India from 1955 to 62. Courtesy: Twitter (@wmakarand)

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 6:56 pm

Former India cricketer Nari Contractor underwent surgery to remove a metal plate implanted in his skull 60 years ago. After the successful operation, his son said that the 88-year-old is stable and recovering well. (More Cricket News)

Contractor had suffered a life-threatening head injury after coping a bouncer from Charlie Griffith in a tour game against Barbados at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown during India's tour of West Indies tour in 1962.

The former cricketer underwent the procedure at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

"The operation was successful and he will be fine soon. He will be in hospital for a few more days and after doctor’s advice, we will take him home. We will take one step at a time," The Indian Express reported quoting Contractor’s son, Hoshedar as saying.

A series of surgeries were performed and later a metal plate was inserted at a hospital in Tamil Nadu.

"The skin was disintegrating on the plate. So he had lost the skin covering it, hence it was advised by the doctors to get it removed. Our family was a bit worried which is natural. It’s not a major operation but is surely a critical operation," Hoshedar added.

Contractor, a left-handed batter, played 31 Tests for India from 1955 to 62. He scored 1611 at an average of 31.58 with the help of one century and 11 fifties.

He also played 138 First-class matches, scoring 8611 runs.

