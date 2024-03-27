After experiencing the captivating winter in Monte Carlo and Sweden, the attention now turns to the breathtaking safari in Kenya, where the 29 cars are gearing up to shine in the Safari Rally Kenya 2024 scheduled to begin on March 28. (More Motorsport news)
Thierry Neuville and his teammate achieved a remarkable win in the first race of the season in Italy, while Esapekka Lappi ended a six-and-a-half-year winless streak in the snow-covered Rally Sweden, which was his first victory since 2017 in Finland. Meanwhile, Elfyn Evans from Toyota managed to secure a podium finish in both rallies held so far.
Both Neuville and Evans regard the upcoming race in Kenya to be significant as they are yet to finish the track first to lift the trophy here. The fact that the event is returning after a 19-year hiatus in 2021 further enhances its speciality. In the previous year, Toyota Gazoo's Ogier Sebastien and Landais Vincent emerged victorious in the Safari Rally Kenya. However, this time, Ogier Sébastien will not be participating in Kenya, which means the Hyundai drivers will have a clear path ahead.
When is the Safari Rally Kenya 2024?
The Safari Rally will kick off on March 28, Thursday at 12:26 pm | 2:56 am local time.
The first stage of the rally will begin at 2:05 pm local time | 4:35 pm on the same day.
Where to watch Safari Rally Kenya 2024 World Rally Championship?
The Safari Rally Kenya 2024 will be available to stream at Rally.TV worldwide. Live telecasting of the rally won't be done in India, unfortunately. However, in the United Kingdom TNT Sport will telecast the Safar Rally Kenya.