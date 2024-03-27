Both Neuville and Evans regard the upcoming race in Kenya to be significant as they are yet to finish the track first to lift the trophy here. The fact that the event is returning after a 19-year hiatus in 2021 further enhances its speciality. In the previous year, Toyota Gazoo's Ogier Sebastien and Landais Vincent emerged victorious in the Safari Rally Kenya. However, this time, Ogier Sébastien will not be participating in Kenya, which means the Hyundai drivers will have a clear path ahead.