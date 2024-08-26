Motorsport

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Lando Norris Outshines Home Hero Max Verstappen To Seal Career's Second Win – In Pics

The 2024 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix saw McLaren’s Lando Norris secure his second career win at Circuit Zandvoort, ending Max Verstappen's impressive streak. Despite the Dutchman's seven victories this season, this race at his home track saw him lose his three-year winning streak in the Netherlands. In the opening laps of the 72-lap race, the Red Bull star initially led, but the Briton quickly overtook him at the first corner and maintained his lead, finishing with a commanding 22.8-second margin. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium, finishing behind Verstappen.