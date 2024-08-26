Motorsport

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Lando Norris Outshines Home Hero Max Verstappen To Seal Career's Second Win – In Pics

The 2024 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix saw McLaren’s Lando Norris secure his second career win at Circuit Zandvoort, ending Max Verstappen's impressive streak. Despite the Dutchman's seven victories this season, this race at his home track saw him lose his three-year winning streak in the Netherlands. In the opening laps of the 72-lap race, the Red Bull star initially led, but the Briton quickly overtook him at the first corner and maintained his lead, finishing with a commanding 22.8-second margin. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium, finishing behind Verstappen.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One race | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race, as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, looks on, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after placing second
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after placing second | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after placing second at the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium after placing third
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium after placing third | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium after placing third at the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Winner McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre left, celebrates on the podium with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, third Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, centre right and Norris race engineer
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Winner McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre left, celebrates on the podium with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, third Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, centre right and Norris' race engineer | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

The winner McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre left, celebrates on the podium with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, third Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, centre right and Norris' race engineer after the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning race
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning race | Photo: AP/Patrick Post, Pool

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car to win
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car to win | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car to win the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, steers his car in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, steers his car in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, steers his car in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, leads the field
Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, leads the field | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, leads the field after the start the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

