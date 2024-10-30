‘We All Stick Together’ – Muay Thai Star Jacob Smith Explains His Close Bond With Birkenhead And Liverpool FC

Everybody is influenced by the environment they grew up in, but Jacob Smith feels more intimately connected to his area than most.
The upcoming ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title challenger – who will face reigning king Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug in U.S. primetime on November 8 – was born and raised in Birkenhead, England.
Proudly working class and closely aligned with the neighboring city of Liverpool, the Merseyside town has a reputation for being rough and tough – although Smith feels there’s much more to it.
While it’s miles apart from his next destination of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 32-year-old is extremely proud of where he comes from.
“My personality and the way I am, you can tell I’m from this city, this area. I live in Birkenhead, which is just outside of Liverpool, but they are very similar. It’s ingrained in me.
“People wouldn’t have to be around me long to realize I’m from a rough, working-class area. We all stick together in these areas. We have the same mentality. It’s a boss place to live!”
Smith didn’t have an easy upbringing in Birkenhead, and his story of triumph from a harsh background is incredible.
His tough childhood initially led to a life of crime on the streets, but he turned things around and now has the chance to go for gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
As a massive fan of local soccer giant Liverpool FC, the #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender holds the club’s powerful anthem – “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – close to his heart and sees how it speaks to him, the team, and the city:
“I absolutely love Liverpool, and I feel ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is the perfect song for this city, the team, and my life.
“It’s perfect for the way the people here are and for the way I am. We all have each other’s backs.
“Liverpool Football Club, too, came back from having very bad times in the sport. I’ve never treated it like this, but my story ties in perfectly with Liverpool’s history. It’s boss!”
Smith Walking The Walk To Inspire Local Youth
Jacob Smith is now a role model to others who might be going through hard times in his area.
Though he prefers to show the way through his actions rather than talk about it, the Englishman acknowledges that he’s in a position to positively influence the young people in Birkenhead and Liverpool.
If he can win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title and bring it back to Merseyside, it would be a phenomenal success story and prove that you can go from having nothing to everything with hard work and discipline.
Smith said:
“I think it’s hard to put into words how much it would mean to me [to win the World Title]. I wake up in the mornings, and I realize I have a chance to be the World Champion.
“I have a chance to really change my children’s lives. It’s all in my hands. And not just my children’s lives, but everyone in my gym, all the kids there, and the adults in my area.
“There’s absolutely nothing around my area other than sport and getting up to no good, so when I bring that gold back to Birkenhead North, I hope it inspires the next generation – that you don’t have to be running around the streets to make a little bit of money. You can make money in a legitimate way and have fun while doing it.”
Smith would be the last person to search for adoration, but it can walk through the doors of his Thaifist Muay Thai gym on any evening of the week.
That admiration is something he appreciates because of the good it can do for his community, but he will never let it go to his head.
Instead, the flyweight star will always be a peer to the young people who come to train and show them that they can achieve the same results:
“It’s great to have that role and be a good role model. It’s amazing, but I don’t really like to see myself as that.
“Funnily enough, we had a 10-year-old kid come in the gym last week. He’s just joined the gym and came in crying his eyes out because he was so happy to meet me. He was a massive fan.
“But I said, ‘Wipe away your tears, kid, and get running around and warming up with everyone else. I’m just a normal person!’
“I’m aware of the impact I can have, but I’m still a roughneck at heart. It’s an amazing feeling to give people hope.”