‘The Elbow Was Something I Trained For’ – Superlek Breaks Down KO Of Jonathan Haggerty At ONE 168: Denver

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 closed out ONE 168: Denver in style with a stunning first-round knockout of Jonathan “The General” Haggerty.
The Thai icon needed just 49 seconds to finish his English rival and win the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at Ball Arena in Colorado last Friday, September 6.
Ahead of his U.S. debut, Superlek aimed to prove the power of his art to the passionate North American fans.
Afterward, he was thrilled to deliver on that goal with a memorable victory that made him a two-sport ONE World Champion along with his flyweight kickboxing gold.
He told onefc.com:
“I just wanted to show that I’m a Thai fighter and that Thai fighters are strong and have amazing skills that can be showcased all over the world.”
Most fans and insiders expected a close battle between the two slick strikers, but instead, they saw Superlek put Haggerty down and out with a crushing elbow in the opening minute.
However, “The Kicking Machine” wasn’t surprised, as he had done his research for this rematch and saw that exact type of attack as his best route to victory.
The 28-year-old explained:
“I thought that if I fought with a slow, methodical style, there would be no way I could beat him. So I switched to a more aggressive, fast style, and I ended it quickly.
“The elbow was something I trained for. I know that when you use an elbow, the elbow will get there before the cross, so I was just waiting for the opportunity to hit him with it because I knew Haggerty had a very strong cross.”
Superlek Solidifies Himself As A Huge Star In The U.S.
ONE 168: Denver was an enormous stage for Superlek Kiatmoo9 to square off with reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.
Fighting in front of a packed crowd on United States soil, the Thai superstar became a two-sport, two-division king and snapped Haggerty’s impressive winning streak.
“The Kicking Machine” also earned a new wave of supporters with his incredible performance – something he is not taking for granted:
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that I had here. I want everybody all over America and the world to see how incredible Muay Thai is – the danger, the excitement, everything about Muay Thai.”
The crowd’s reaction proved that Superlek was a hit, and this win will only bolster his reputation globally.
Amazed at the response to “The Kicking Machine” in Denver, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong thinks this could kick-start a new era of recognition for the pound-for-pound great, who has mostly competed in Asia.
Speaking about Superlek’s potential in the new market and the possibilities it brings, Sityodtong said:
“Superlek got a bigger ovation than Haggerty. I was shocked. So it is possible that we will do Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] versus Superlek II in the U.S. It’s very possible. That is a huge fight, a global fight.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s two Thais. These are pound-for-pound two of the best strikers on the planet. People want to watch that. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from. They want to see the beauty, the artistry, and the technique – the pinnacle of striking arts.”