‘The Elbow Was Something I Trained For’ – Superlek Breaks Down KO Of Jonathan Haggerty At ONE 168: Denver

“Superlek got a bigger ovation than Haggerty. I was shocked. So it is possible that we will do Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] versus Superlek II in the U.S. It’s very possible. That is a huge fight, a global fight.



“It doesn’t matter if it’s two Thais. These are pound-for-pound two of the best strikers on the planet. People want to watch that. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from. They want to see the beauty, the artistry, and the technique – the pinnacle of striking arts.”