The Best Pictures From ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video is in the books, and it was another memorable night of action in U.S. primetime last Friday, October 4.
In the main event, Surinamese superstar Regian Eersel earned redemption against Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas and regained the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title with a masterful unanimous decision win at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
“The Immortal” was relentless from the opening bell, as he pressured the Frenchman and landed the cleaner shots to once again become a two-sport king, adding the kickboxing crown to his Muay Thai gold.
Earlier, Danish-Moroccan standout Yousseff Assouik made a stunning promotional debut in the lightweight Muay Thai co-headliner.
Assouik was not overawed in his first outing on the global stage, as he picked apart former ONE World Title challenger Sinsamut “Aquaman” Klinmee en route to an impressive unanimous decision victory.
ONE Fight Night 25 also featured a pair of highlight-reel knockouts from John “Hands of Stone” Lineker and Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan, along with an upset win from young phenom Shir Cohen over decorated Scottish striker Amy Pirnie.
Take a look at the most memorable moments from the showcase thanks to these stunning shots from our ringside photographers.