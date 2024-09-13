MMA

ONE Friday Fights 79 – Results And Highlights For Every Match

We’re reporting to you live from the world-famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand!

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
Fresh off the blockbuster ONE 168: Denver card, ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for another zesty installment of its weekly Asia primetime event series.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast ONE Friday Fights 79 live on September 13, where two dozen rising Muay Thai and MMA stars will battle for a chance to win a life-changing US$100,000 contract.

In the headline attraction, former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueang goes head-to-head against 20-year-old Russian Muay Thai phenom Amir Abdulmuslimov.

Also, undefeated international fighters Kei Maezono, Dzhabir Dzhabrailov, and Alber Correia Da Silva all look to make an instant impact in their promotional debuts.

For up-to-the-minute results and video highlights from every match at ONE Friday Fights 79, check below.

