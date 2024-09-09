MMA

ONE Championship And Shoyoroll Announce Special No Gi Apparel Collaboration

Learn all about the incredible apparel partnership and the first designs that are being released!

ONE Championship (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, today announced a partnership with Shoyoroll, the popular American jiu-jitsu lifestyle brand that designs and manufactures Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gis, casual apparel, and accessories. The partnership kicks off today, the same day as ONE 168: Denver, with the launch of a special No Gi apparel collaboration available exclusively on Shoyoroll.com. Additional collaborations will also be available in the future.

The release features two distinct designs that blend old-school martial arts aesthetics with modern athletic wear. The first design, inspired by iconic flames, symbolizes the passion and competitive spirit that drive martial artists to succeed. The second design showcases bold stripes, a nod to classic sportswear. Each set will feature the ONE Championship logo.

Crafted from premium materials, the ONE Championship x Shoyoroll No Gi collaboration ensures comfort, durability, and peak performance.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I have been training in Shoyoroll apparel for quite some time, and as a lifelong martial artist, I can personally attest to its quality and comfort. These new designs are more than just apparel – they embody the dedication and innovation that martial arts represent. We are thrilled to debut this collaboration, and I’m confident that athletes and fans alike will love it as much as I do.”

Bear Quitugua, Founder and Creative Director of Shoyoroll stated: “Launching this special collaboration during ONE 168: Denver is a milestone for us that has been a long time in the making. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure these sets embody both the heritage and the future of martial arts, while representing the two iconic brands of ONE Championship and Shoyoroll. They’re designed for athletes who take pride in their craft and appreciate the deep-rooted traditions of the sport.”

Coming off a sold-out U.S. debut at 1stBank Center in Colorado last year, ONE 168: Denver will be the next chapter in the promotion’s U.S. expansion. The event will air live exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) tonight, and it is headlined by reigning two-sport World Champion Jonathan Haggerty, who will defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

