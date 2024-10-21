MMA

‘He’s Still The Same’ – Rodtang Expects To Overwhelm Jacob Smith Once Again In Rematch At ONE 169

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion will defend his gold in U.S. primetime on November 8.

Thai megastar Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon will soon put his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against gritty #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith.

On November 8 in U.S. primetime, the heavy-handed strikers will collide in a rematch for the divisional belt at the stacked ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which airs live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The matchup will mark Rodtang’s sixth defense of his flyweight Muay Thai crown and comes two years after he earned a hard-fought decision win over Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

In that first encounter, “The Iron Man” unloaded the kitchen sink on his foe, but the former British Muay Thai Champion displayed unending heart and durability to withstand the onslaught and continue fighting until the bitter end.

Rodtang knows his opponent’s ability to absorb punishment will remain an important factor. At the same time, he plans to once again overwhelm Smith with his superior quickness in the ring.

“The Iron Man” told onef.com:

“The best weapon for Jacob is his durability. His durability makes him a hard opponent for everyone.

“I think my speed will give me an advantage over him. In our first fight, I fought him with my speed and agility.”

While the Thai respects what Smith brings to the table, he doesn’t think the challenger has evolved his skill set over the past couple of years.

According to Rodtang, the Englishman is simply too slow – both in terms of his striking speed and his ability to make decisions on the fly – to close the gap between them:

“He’s still the same in terms of his style. It’s like his engine is slow to heat up. He thinks and acts a bit slow.”

Given Smith’s incredible heart in their first showdown, Rodtang knows that scoring a knockout in the rematch will be no easy task.

But as always, the longtime flyweight Muay Thai king is gunning for the finish – this time, with two additional championship rounds to make it happen.

The 27-year-old added:

“I will do my best to knock him out. I wanted to knock him out because I wanted the bonus.

“But I can’t underestimate my opponent because Jacob Smith is tough and durable. With his strong physique, I can’t underestimate him.”

Rodtang Promises To Make Weight For World Title Fight

In his most recent outing, Rodtang Jitmuangnon missed the flyweight limit for his non-title kickboxing clash against Denis “The Bosnian Menace” Puric.

While the fighters agreed to a catchweight, “The Iron Man” can’t afford to miss weight against Jacob Smith at ONE 169, as he would be stripped of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

When asked, Rodtang vowed to be on weight, properly hydrated, and ready to defend his gold:

“I will do anything to make sure that I don’t make the same mistake again because if I make another mistake, the belt will slip out of my hands.”

A true entertainer who’s beloved for his inimitable personality and explosive style of striking, Rodtang is also vowing to put on a show for the fans in attendance and the millions watching across the globe.

His ultimate goal, he says, is to propel “the art of eight limbs” to new heights:

“I would like to leave a message for everyone: I will do my best for this fight. I want all the fans in Thailand to come to see this fight at the stadium or watch it on local TV.

“Everyone, please cheer me on. I want Muay Thai to reach an even greater level around the world. I am one person who will help promote Muay Thai as far as possible.”

