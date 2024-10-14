Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 83 On October 18

The world’s largest martial arts organization is back at Lumpinee Stadium on October 18 with another action-packed installment of its weekly Asia primetime series in Bangkok, Thailand.
At ONE Friday Fights 83, two dozen of the hottest prospects in Muay Thai and MMA will battle it out for a life-changing US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.
In the main event, Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree looks to continue his hot streak when he faces Superball Wankhongohm MBK in a 139-pound Muay Thai contest.
After alternating wins and losses to begin his ONE tenure, Panrit found his groove. The 27-year-old has won his last three fights, but he’ll have his hands full when he tries to make it four.
Superball has garnered himself a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Friday Fights series.
The ultra-aggressive 27-year-old opened his account on ONE’s proving ground with a trio of victories, including an unforgettable two-fight series against Kongklai Sor Sommai.
After suffering a setback in his most recent fight, Superball will bring the heat as he bids to return to the winner’s circle once again.
The co-headliner puts 22-year-old Thai sensation Buakhiao Por Paoin against Dentungtong Singha Mawynn in a 138-pound Muay Thai firefight.
Buakhiao has won three of his four fights under the ONE banner, including victories in his last two.
Dentungtong, on the other hand, has had a mixed time of it under the bright lights.
The 23-year-old is 3-2 so far, but his unshakable fighting spirit has seen him push his foes right to the wire, even in defeat. Don’t expect him to take a backward step as he looks to reignite his push for a coveted place on the ONE roster.
Plus, multiple-time Superlek Kiatmoo9 rival Panpayak Jitmuangnon returns to the ONE ring for the first time since 2022. “The Angel Warrior” hopes to kick off another win streak, but first, he’ll have to contend with ultra-game Romanian Silviu “Hitman” Vitez.
In bantamweight MMA action, Japan’s Katsuaki Aoyagi aims to build upon his stunning debut win over Jung Jun Hee this past July when he welcomes South Korean newcomer Lee Jun Hwan to ONE Friday Fights.
The stacked card will kick off with a battle between undefeated strawweight MMA prospects Mariane Mariano and Norika Ryu, who are guaranteed to impress in their promotional debuts.
Check out the full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 83 before the action goes down later this week.
ONE Friday Fights 83 Full Card
- Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Superball Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – 139-pound catchweight)
- Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Dentungtong Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – 138-pound catchweight)
- Songfangkhong FA Group vs. Superjeng Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)
- Mungkorn Boomdeksean vs. Poye Adsanpatong (Muay Thai – 121-pound catchweight)
- Burengnon Lukjaoporongtom vs. Thailandlek Sor Rungsak (Muay Thai – 116-pound catchweight)
- Hern Looksuan vs. Petthongkao Patcharagym (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Silviu Vitez (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Worapon Sor Dechapan vs. Antar Kacem (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight)
- Rungnarai Kiatmoo9 vs. Mikel Fernandez (Muay Thai – strawweight)
- Wanpadej Looksuan vs. Tang Qiqin (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
- Lee Jun Hwan vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi (MMA – bantamweight)
- Mariane Mariano vs. Norika Ryu (MMA – strawweight)