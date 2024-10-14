MMA

Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 83 On October 18

Check out the Muay Thai and MMA lineup for this week's thriller at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

The world’s largest martial arts organization is back at Lumpinee Stadium on October 18 with another action-packed installment of its weekly Asia primetime series in Bangkok, Thailand.

At ONE Friday Fights 83, two dozen of the hottest prospects in Muay Thai and MMA will battle it out for a life-changing US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

In the main event, Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree looks to continue his hot streak when he faces Superball Wankhongohm MBK in a 139-pound Muay Thai contest.

After alternating wins and losses to begin his ONE tenure, Panrit found his groove. The 27-year-old has won his last three fights, but he’ll have his hands full when he tries to make it four.

Superball has garnered himself a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Friday Fights series.

The ultra-aggressive 27-year-old opened his account on ONE’s proving ground with a trio of victories, including an unforgettable two-fight series against Kongklai Sor Sommai.

After suffering a setback in his most recent fight, Superball will bring the heat as he bids to return to the winner’s circle once again.

The co-headliner puts 22-year-old Thai sensation Buakhiao Por Paoin against Dentungtong Singha Mawynn in a 138-pound Muay Thai firefight.

Buakhiao has won three of his four fights under the ONE banner, including victories in his last two.

Dentungtong, on the other hand, has had a mixed time of it under the bright lights.

The 23-year-old is 3-2 so far, but his unshakable fighting spirit has seen him push his foes right to the wire, even in defeat. Don’t expect him to take a backward step as he looks to reignite his push for a coveted place on the ONE roster.

Plus, multiple-time Superlek Kiatmoo9 rival Panpayak Jitmuangnon returns to the ONE ring for the first time since 2022. “The Angel Warrior” hopes to kick off another win streak, but first, he’ll have to contend with ultra-game Romanian Silviu “Hitman” Vitez.

In bantamweight MMA action, Japan’s Katsuaki Aoyagi aims to build upon his stunning debut win over Jung Jun Hee this past July when he welcomes South Korean newcomer Lee Jun Hwan to ONE Friday Fights.

The stacked card will kick off with a battle between undefeated strawweight MMA prospects Mariane Mariano and Norika Ryu, who are guaranteed to impress in their promotional debuts.

Check out the full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 83 before the action goes down later this week.

ONE Friday Fights 83 Full Card

  • Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Superball Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – 139-pound catchweight)
  • Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Dentungtong Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – 138-pound catchweight)
  • Songfangkhong FA Group vs. Superjeng Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)
  • Mungkorn Boomdeksean vs. Poye Adsanpatong (Muay Thai – 121-pound catchweight)
  • Burengnon Lukjaoporongtom vs. Thailandlek Sor Rungsak (Muay Thai – 116-pound catchweight)
  • Hern Looksuan vs. Petthongkao Patcharagym (Muay Thai – atomweight)
  • Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Silviu Vitez (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Worapon Sor Dechapan vs. Antar Kacem (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight)
  • Rungnarai Kiatmoo9 vs. Mikel Fernandez (Muay Thai – strawweight)
  • Wanpadej Looksuan vs. Tang Qiqin (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
  • Lee Jun Hwan vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi (MMA – bantamweight)
  • Mariane Mariano vs. Norika Ryu (MMA – strawweight)

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Knocked Out As NZ-W Beat PAK-W By 54 Runs, Qualify For SFs
  2. PCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Fakhar After Alleged Breach Of Players Code Of Conduct
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope's Exposure To Captaincy Will Help England, Says Returning Ben Stokes
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Seal Semi-Final Ticket After Humbling Pakistan In Dubai
  5. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  2. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Satellite Images Reveal Chinese Encroachment Near India's Pangong Lake; Experts Aren't Sure | Details
  2. India, Canada Expel Diplomats As Tensions Escalate | Details
  3. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  5. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. NASA Launches Mission To Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa In Search Of Life
  2. Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday
  3. UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack
  4. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  5. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
Latest Stories
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. India, Canada Expel Diplomats As Tensions Escalate | Details
  3. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  5. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  8. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai