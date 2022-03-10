Manchester City Vs Sporting Lisbon, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Pep Guardiola’s Men Book Quarterfinal Spot

With Manchester City’s progress to the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals never in doubt, even backup goalkeeper Scott Carson could be brought off the bench for his first appearance in the competition in 17 years. (More Football News)

The 36-year-old third-choice goalkeeper replaced Ederson in the 73rd minute and maintained a clean sheet as Manchester City drew 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, having won 5-0 in the first leg in Lisbon last month.

It was Carson’s first UEFA Champions League appearance since featuring for Liverpool in a 2-1 victory over Juventus in April 2005.

“He is very important for us,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Behind the scenes the chemistry is fundamental in the locker room and the people listen to him a lot when he talks. And he made the biggest save to not lose the game.”

Carson hasn’t played for Manchester City since May 2021 at Newcastle in the closing weeks of the Premier League season when the title had already been won. That was his only appearance last season.

This season, Manchester City are hoping to make the UEFA Champions League final for a second straight time as they look to win the European Cup for the first time.