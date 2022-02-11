Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 17 Live

Two matches in two days for the reigning Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Multan Sultans. But Mohammad Rizwan & Co are not complaining a bit. (More Cricket News)

They keep winning and winning big. After thrashing Peshawar Zalmi in a replay of last season's final by 42 runs on Thursday, they take the field on Friday to face Lahore Qalandars in Lahore.

Unbeaten in six matches so far, leaders Multan Sultans (with 12 points) will start favourites against third-placed Lahore Qalandars, who have won three of their five matches in PSL 2022 for six points.

For Sultans, it's all about continuing the momentum. And a win tonight will complete a league double against Qalandars. In the first leg, Sultans chased down a target of 207 runs to beat Qalandars by five wickets.

The Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars lost their last match against Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets. But a win will reinvigorate a very strong team, which has the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, etc.

Head-to-head

Multan Sultans lead Lahore Qalandars 6-4 in the head-to-head record. Sultans won both the matches last season.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 17 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Date : February 11 (Friday), 2022

Time : 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan : A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Lahore Qalandars : Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans : Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars : Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, Matty Potts, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Syed Faridoun.