Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 17 Live

Unbeaten Multan Sultans will look to complete a league double against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022. Here's how to watch.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 17 Live
Multan Sultans lead Lahore Qalandars 6-4 in the head-to-head record. Composite: Logos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 2:14 pm

Two matches in two days for the reigning Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Multan Sultans. But Mohammad Rizwan & Co are not complaining a bit. (More Cricket News)

They keep winning and winning big. After thrashing Peshawar Zalmi in a replay of last season's final by 42 runs on Thursday, they take the field on Friday to face Lahore Qalandars in Lahore.

Related stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam's Karachi Kings Lose Fifth Straight Pakistan Super League T20 Game

Andy Flower Takes Leave From PSL Franchise To Attend IPL Player Auction 2022

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi Creates Unwanted Record As Islamabad United Hammer Quetta Gladiators

Unbeaten in six matches so far, leaders Multan Sultans (with 12 points) will start favourites against third-placed Lahore Qalandars, who have won three of their five matches in PSL 2022 for six points.

For Sultans, it's all about continuing the momentum. And a win tonight will complete a league double against Qalandars. In the first leg, Sultans chased down a target of 207 runs to beat Qalandars by five wickets.

The Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars lost their last match against Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets. But a win will reinvigorate a very strong team, which has the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, etc.

Head-to-head

Multan Sultans lead Lahore Qalandars 6-4 in the head-to-head record. Sultans won both the matches last season.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 17 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
Date: February 11 (Friday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, Matty Potts, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Syed Faridoun.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Johnson Charles, Imran Khan, Rumman Raees, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Rizwan Hussain, Asif Afridi, Aamer Azmat, Ihsanullah.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Pakistan T20 Cricket League Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Afridi Fakhar Zaman Rashid Khan Live Streaming Preview
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

FIH Men's Pro Hockey League: Unbeaten India Face South Africa

IND Women Vs NZ Women, ODI Series, Live Streaming: Where To See New Zealand Vs India Matches Live

NZ-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: India Women Aim To Sort Combination Ahead Of World Cup

IPL 2022: What Makes David Warner The Most Sought-After In Mega Player Auction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival