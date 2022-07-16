Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022 concludes on Saturday (July 16) with the third and final ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The visitors are looking for a series clean sweep. They have lost the preceding Test and T20I series. The WI vs BAN, 3rd ODI will be telecast live. Also, follow live score HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

With a veritable spin attack at their disposal, Bangladesh have outplayed the Windies in the first two matches, winning by six and nine wickets respectively. In the rain-affected, 41-overs-a-side first ODI, Mehidy Hasan won the player of the match award for his three-wicket haul, and in the second match he, despite taking four wickets, was upstaged by Nasum Ahmed's figures of 3/19 in ten overs which also included four maidens. And they will start favourites in the tour finale.

For the hosts, patience will be key. Another defeat would mean back-to-back ODI series clean sweeps by Bangladesh. They had lasted 41 overs (149/9) in the first match, but were shot out for 108 in 35 overs; and, none of their batters have managed to go past 35. Shamarh Brooks' 33 off 66 remains the highest individual score for a West Indian in the series. It's alarming.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match details

Match : Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022, 3rd ODI;

Date : July 16 (Saturday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/9:30 AM local;

Venue : Providence Stadium, Guyana.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI cricket match live?

In India, fans can live stream the West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI on FanCode.

Elsewhere...

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean; Bangladesh: ICC TV, T Sports; Canada: ATN; US: ESPN+; UK: BT Sport; NZ: Skysports; Subsaharan Africa: Supersport; South East Asia: Eleven Sports; Middle East and North Africa: Etisalat; Rest of the world: ICC TV, Windies YouTube.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI head-to-head record

The two teams have met 43 times in ODIs, with the West Indies winning 21 times, as against Bangladesh's 20. But Bangladesh have won the last ten matches, and all convincingly. In fact, they have lost only twice in the last 15 outings against the Windies.

This is the 12th ODI series between them, and the head-to-head is tied at 5-5. Bangladesh have won the last three, including a 3-0 sweep in the last.

Playing XIs in the 2nd ODI

West Indies : Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Squads

West Indies : Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.