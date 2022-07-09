Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

After completely dominating Bangladesh in the Test and T20 series, West Indies hope for the same in the ODIs too when both teams meet at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the first of three matches on Sunday. The West Indies vs Bangladesh first ODI will be live-streamed in India. (More Cricket News)

From winning both the Tests in under three days to winning the second and third T20s comfortably, the Nicolas Pooran-led West Indies have been dominant with both bat and ball. While Kyle Mayers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood topped batting charts in Tests, the likes of Kemar Roach and Alzaari Joseph ruled in bowling.

In T20s too, Pooran, Mayers and Rovman Powell made headlines with their hard-hitting skills while Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy and Odean Smith took wickets. On the other hand, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been the only positive for the visiting Bangladesh team.

Be it in Tests or the T20s, Shakib performed to his true potential but lacked support from his colleague to even put up a fight. The southpaw registered three fifties (2 in Tests and 1 in T20s) so far on the tour and is expected to do score more in the ODIs.

WI vs BAN ODI Head-To-Head

West Indies enjoy a slightly 21-18 head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODIs. Two matches ended in no result. The last time Bangladesh met West Indies was in 2021 at home where they all the three games in the series.

When Is WI vs BAN 1st ODI Match?

The West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI match will be played on July 10 (Sunday) at 7 PM IST/9:30 AM local at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How To Watch WI vs BAN, 1st ODI Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the WI vs BAN 1st ODI will be available on FanCode app in India.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales. Reserve: Romario Shepherd

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy.