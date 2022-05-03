Live Streaming Of UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Villarreal Vs Liverpool Semifinal 2nd Leg Live

Can Villarreal do the unthinkable on Tuesday night at La Cerámica Stadium when the Spanish side take on Liverpool in the second leg of UEFA Champions League? Well, nothing is impossible in football, just like the way they upset Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the final four. (More Football News)

Sony Sports has the broadcast rights for the UEFA Champions League matches in India. The Villarreal vs Liverpool semifinal second leg match can be seen live on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 12:30 am IST on Tuesday night.

Viewers can also catch the live streaming of The Villarreal vs Liverpool semifinal second leg encounter on SonyLIV app on their android and apple devices. Liverpool are having the advantage after winning the first leg of the semifinal tie 2-0 at Anfield.

This is Villarreal’s third appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, and first since they made it to the quarterfinals in 2009. They had reached the semifinals in 2006. Liverpool are looking to reach their third UEFA Champions League final in five seasons.

The last time Liverpool were eliminated in a knockout round after winning the first leg was in the 2001-02 quarterfinals against Bayer Leverkusen. The English giants are seeking a historic quadruple of the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.

Team News

Villarreal: Manager Unai Emery is hoping that Gerard Moreno can play after he missed the first match with a leg injury, but the Spain striker remains doubtful. Emery rested several starters, including forward Arnaut Danjuma, during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Alaves in La Liga that left Villarreal seventh. Villarreal will also miss the services of Alberto Moreno and Yeremi Pino. Francis Coquelin and Raul Albiol also look doubtful starters.

Liverpool: Liverpool’s only concern has been Roberto Firmino who picked up a foot injury last month during the FA Cup win against Manchester City. Manager Jurgen Klopp said the Brazilian is running and will travel with the squad but won’t be involved in the squad yet.

Head-To-Head

Villarreal have met Liverpool thrice in history of football with the latter winning twice. Villarreal’s only success against Liverpool came in 2016 UEFA Europa League.