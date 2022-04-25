Live Streaming Of Liverpool Vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League: How To Watch Semifinal 1st Leg Live

Juventus. Bayern Munich. Could Liverpool be next on the list of big-name casualties dumped out of the competition by modest Spanish team Villarreal on their thrilling run in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage? (More Football News)

The fans will get a hint when both these teams meet in the UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg at the Anfield on Wednesday night. The Liverpool vs Villarreal encounter will start at 12:30 AM IST (8 PM BST).

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Villarreal match can be seen live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu) and Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil, Telugu).

Viewers can also catch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Villarreal on SonyLiv app from 12:30 AM IST Wednesday night.

Liverpool will likely be the biggest test so far, with the English club having only lost one game in all competitions since December 28 — that being the second leg of the last 16 against Inter Milan at Anfield.

However, Villarreal coach Unai Emery is proving to be a brilliant strategist in European competitions. He led Sevilla to three Europa League titles and then Villarreal to the same title last year. On the other hand, six-time champions Liverpool are seeking their first title since 2019.

Now Emery has got Villarreal, which is languishing in seventh place in the Spanish La Liga, to the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2005-06 season, where they lost to English opposition in Arsenal.

Liverpool has much more pedigree in the competition and are looking to win it for a seventh time, which would match the total of AC Milan. Only Real Madrid has won more European Cups, with 13.

The Reds will come up against a number of players who failed to make it big in the Premier League but are integral to the Villarreal team, in the likes of Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso and Arnaut Danjuma.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no major injury concerns, while Emery should also have his team at full strength.

Head-To-Head

Liverpool haven’t played Villarreal ever in UEFA Champions League before. The teams have met twice before in the Europa League back in 2016 with both Liverpool and Villarreal winning one game each.

WIth AP Inputs