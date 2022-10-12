Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch East Bengal Vs FC Goa Football Match Live

East Bengal will be facing FC Goa in their second match in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 in search of their first points of the season on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. East Bengal lost their opening match against Kerala Blasters. (More Football News)

The Gaurs will be playing their first game of the new season. East Bengal finished the last game with two shots on target. Both attempts on goal came via Alex Lima, who saw his first shot saved in the initial stages of the game and then scored with his second towards the end.

Striker Cleiton Silva failed to test the opposition goalkeeper throughout the match. The Brazilian’s strike partner V Suhair was also ineffective on the evening and substituted near the hour mark. East Bengal’s defence was able to keep the attackers at bay until the final quarter of the match.

Kamaljit Singh produced seven saves but was ultimately beaten. East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine could tweak his system to amplify his side’s creativity in the final third. Meanwhile, two years after announcing his retirement as a player, Carlos Pena returns to FC Goa as their new head coach, looking to turn things around.

Last season, the Gaurs averaged 0.95 points per game. This was the first time they averaged below one point per game in the league. To change that stat this season, FC Goa have roped in Noah Sadaoui, Fares Arnaout, Iker Guarrotxena and Marc Valiente, and will give these foreign players their first taste of ISL.

The Gaurs have also signed former Kerala Blasters striker Alvaro Vazquez, former Odisha FC shot-stopper Arshdeep Singh and promising teenager Ayush Dev Chhetri, who was impressive in the I-League last season with Aizawl.

FC Goa are yet to win a ISL game at the Salt Lake Stadium. They have drawn four and lost two in six games at the venue.

Head-To-Head

East Bengal and FC Goa have faced each other on four occasions in the Indian Super League. Two of those matches have ended in a stalemate and both sides have nabbed a narrow win over the other in the last two encounters.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of East Bengal vs FC Goa In ISL 2022-23 Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla will live telecast the East Bengal vs FC Goa game. Live streaming of East Bengal vs FC Goa will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.