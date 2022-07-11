Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: How To Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

After a thrilling opening ODI, both New Zealand and Ireland will square off in the second game of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. New Zealand pulled off a heist on the first game after Michael Bracewell smashed 24 runs in the last over to win by one wicket. (More Cricket News)

The Ireland vs New Zealand second ODI will be live streamed in India. The live scorecard of the IRE vs NZ second ODI can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. Coming after losing the two-match T20 series against India, Ireland gave a strong account of themselves on Sunday.

Riding on Harry Tector’s maiden hundred from 109 balls Ireland posted 300/9 in the 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand finished on 305/9 in 49.5 overs at Malahide. The Black Caps seemed well out of the contest at 120/5 in the 22nd over when opener Martin Guptill was bowled for 51.

But Michael Bracewell took charge and blazed an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls, with the last of his seven sixes finishing the tense contest in style. The New Zealanders set a record by successfully chasing 20 off the 50th over.

That surpassed the previous 50th-over best in an ODI chase by England against Australia in 1987. Bracewell's innings included 20 fours and key partnerships of 61 for the seventh wicket with Ish Sodhi (25) and 64 for the ninth wicket with Lockie Ferguson (8).

IRE Vs NZ ODI Head-To-Head

Ireland have played New Zealand five times so far in ODIs and lost all of them.

When Is Ireland vs New Zealand second ODI Cricket Match?

The Ireland vs New Zealand, second ODI will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin on July 12 from 3:15 PM IST/10:45 AM Local.

How To Watch Ireland vs New Zealand second ODI Cricket Match Live In India?

The Ireland vs New Zealand, second ODI can be watches live on FanCode app in India.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.