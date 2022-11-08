Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch New Zealand Vs Pakistan Semifinal Live

The Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 ended in dramatic fashion as Pakistan miraculously qualified for the semifinal stage, thanks to their win against Bangladesh and South Africa’s virtual no-show against the Netherlands. Pakistan have now set up a semifinal clash with Group 1 table toppers New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand’s journey to the semifinals has been impressive. The Kiwis have looked like one of the strongest sides in the tournament. They thrashed hosts Australia in the first game and also beat Sri Lanka convincingly. Their loss to England and their match against Bangladesh being abandoned did throw minor challenges, but their win against Ireland solidified the top spot thanks to their extremely healthy net run rate.

Glenn Phillips has been New Zealand’s highest run-getter, scoring 195 runs in four matches with a top score of 105, which came against Sri Lanka. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson have also played meaningful innings in a game or two. But the failures of Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell will be worrisome for the New Zealand camp ahead of the semifinal.

The bowling department has collectively contributed to picking up wickets, with Mitchell Santner leading with eight wickets and Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson not far behind.

Pakistan’s journey to the semifinals has been topsy-turvy. Two losses at the start to India and Zimbabwe dented their qualification hopes. Babar Azam’s side then managed to log three back-to-back wins and hoped for a miracle to qualify for the semis.

The cricketing gods answered as South Africa miserably failed against the Netherlands. Pakistan chased down 128 against Bangladesh to qualify for the knockout stages, finishing second in the Group behind India.

Shan Masood is Pakistan’s highest run-getter with 134 runs in five innings.

Captain Azam has struggled to get runs on board which is not a good sign ahead of the semifinals. Shadab Khan has been Pakistan’s best bowler, picking up 10 wickets in the tournament so far. Shaheen Afridi has also got his rhythm back and has eight wickets in his kitty.

When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal Live

In India, Star Sports has broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the New Zealand Vs Pakistan match. There will also be Live streaming of the New Zealand Vs Pakistan match on Disney+Hotstar.