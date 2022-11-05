Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch India Vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Clash Live

India's aim will be to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when they take the field against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In order to join England and New Zealand, India will have to win this match. (More Cricket News)

Currently, India are placed first in Group 2 with 6 points from 4 matches. Their run rate stands at +0.730. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope that India lose, as it will give them a chance of entering the next stage of the tournament by beating Bangladesh. Pakistan have a superior run rate of +1.117, but they sit at the third spot on the table.

Zimbabwe, too, has the slimmest chance to enter the semi-finals. For that to happen, Netherlands must defeat South Africa in the first match of the day. Additionally, the Pakistan-Bangladesh match needs to get washed out due to rain, which will leave both teams with 5 points each. Zimbabwe must then beat India so convincingly that their NRR improves to something much better than Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India's Virat Kohli has been in sensational form, staying not out in three innings in 4 matches. He is also the second-highest run-scorer in the competition going into this match. Sikandar Raza has been the star for Zimbabwe and they will be looking at him for another inspirational performance against a much superior side.

When And Where To Watch India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live?

In India, Star Sports has broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India Vs Zimbabwe match. Live streaming of the India Vs Zimbabwe match on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Murzarbani, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza