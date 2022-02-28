Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs NorthEast United: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

East Bengal and NorthEast United fight to avoid the wooden spoon in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Check match and telecast details.

NorthEast United lead East Bengal 3-0 in the head-to-head record, having won all three meetings. Photo: Indian Super League

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 5:31 pm

Fortunately for both NorthEast United FC and East Bengal, the Indian Super League (ISL) is a closed league for now. There's no relegation. All 11 teams in the ISL 2021-22 will compete in the next edition. But that will not spare them the blushes. They are the two worst-performing sides in India's top football league. And now, they fight to avoid the proverbial wooden spoon. (More Football News)

The NorthEast United vs East Bengal clash on is of mere academic interest for the neutral. But for them, it's a fight for pride. Who wants to finish last! Both NorthEast United and East Bengal know too well that this game is a virtual shootout to stave off a rock-bottom finish.

As things stand now, Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United are 10th with 13 points from 19 matches, while East Bengal are 11th with 10 points from 18 games. If East Bengal beat NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC in their remaining two outings, Manolo Diaz's men will finish on 16 points but a win for NorthEast tonight will ensure them a 10th spot finish. So, all to play for.

Head-to-head

NorthEast United lead East Bengal 3-0 in the head-to-head record, having won all three meetings in ISL so far. In the last meeting, Northeast United beat East Bengal 2-0.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 104 of Indian Super League 2021-22, East Bengal vs NorthEast United
Date: February 28 (Monday), 2022
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key stats

If NorthEast United concede two goals tonight, they will equal Odisha FC's unwanted record for most goals shipped in an ISL season. Odisha conceded 44 goals in the ISL 2020-21 season.

Both NorthEast United (16) and East Bengal (14) have dropped most and second-most points from winning positions in ISL 2021-22.

NorthEast United have won only one match in their last five games, losing the other four; but East Bengal have taken only one point from their last five outings. In fact, they have won only once this season. NorthEast have won three.

Key players

NorthEast United: Deshorn Brown, Marcelinho
East Bengal: Antonio Perosevic, Darren Sidoel

