Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Chelsea will have a new manager Graham Potter in charge when they host Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in a Group E UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter. The Chelsea vs Salzburg, UCL 2022-23 clash can be seen live on Sony Sports Channels in India at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday). (More Football News)

Potter left Brighton and replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager on Thursday before Chelsea’s English Premier League game at Fulham on Saturday was called off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pressure is immediately on Potter, with Chelsea having opened the group with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb. Tuchel was fired two days later. Salzburg started with a 1-1 home draw with AC Milan, who host Dinamo for their second game and have also won all their last five league games.

Team News

Potter has already mentioned that both N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been ruled out of the Salzburg games due to injuries. On the other hand, Salzburg too will miss the likes of Mamady Diambou, Justin Omoregie and Samson Tijani against Chelsea.

Head-To-Head

Chelsea will be facing Salzburg for the first time in UEFA Champions League.

How To Watch Chelsea vs Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match Live?

The Chelsea vs Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Chelsea vs Salzburg, UCL 2022-23 match in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

Chelsea Vs Salzburg Possible Line-Ups

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Salzburg: Philipp Kohn, Amar Dedic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Bernardo, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Seiwald, Nicolas Capaldo, Dijon Kameri, Maurits Kjærgaard, Noah Okafor, Fernando