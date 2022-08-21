Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2022: Watch Lakshya Sen, Other Indian Badminton Stars In Action Live

Bad news first. PV Sindhu will not be there. But there will be a sizeable Indian contingent in the BWF World Championships 2022, which starts on August 22 (Monday). Sindhu is missing out for the first time in a decade, and in the absence of the five-time medallist, Indian eyes will be on Lakshya Sen in Tokyo. All the matches will be telecast live. (More Badminton News)

Here's all you need to know about BWF World Championships 2022, including telecast and live streaming details.

When is BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will run from August 22 to 27 with daily action starting at 5:30 AM IST.

1st round: August 22, 23; 2nd round: August 24; Quarter-finals: August 25; Semi-finals: August 26; Finals: August 27.

Where is BWF World Championships 2022 being held?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be held at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan.

How to watch BWF World Championships 2022 live?

The live actions of the BWF World Championships can be watched on Sports18 1/HD. According to a release, the league stage and quarter-finals featuring Indian players and all matches of the semi-finals and finals will be available with Hindi commentary on Sports18 Khel.

Live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022 will be available on Voot (subscription required).

In Japan, BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on TV Asahi and J Sports. To check complete global telecast details, click HERE.

Events and players

There will be fight events -- men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles -- featuring the world's top players. Indian shuttlers will compete in all five events.

In fact, India (26) is third in terms of player representation, only behind host Japan (32) and Malaysia (27). Indonesia, another traditional powerhouse, has 24 while China will be represented by 20. South Korea, Thailand and Denmark (17 each), and Chinese Taipei (14) also have big teams.

Who are the players representing India at BWF World Championships 2022?

Men's Singles : Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, B. Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy;

Women's Singles : Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod;

Men's Doubles : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy, Dhruv Kapila and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran, Krishna Prasad Garaga and VVG Panjala;

Women's Doubles : Ashwini Ponnappa and Nelakurihi Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Shikha Rajesh Gautam and Ashwini Bhat;

Mixed Doubles : Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar, Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad.

Who are the seeded players (singles) at BWF World Championships 2022?

Men's singles top 10 : 1 - Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), 2 - Kento Momota (Japan), 3 - Anders Antonsen (Denmark), 4 - Chou Tien-chen (Chinese Taipei), 5 - Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia), 6 - Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia), 7 - Jonatan Christie (Indonesia), 8 - Loh Kean Yew (Singapore), 9 - Lakshya Sen (India), 10 - Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong).