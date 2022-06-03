Live Streaming Of Belgium Vs Netherlands: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Two heavyweights Belgium and Netherlands will play against each other in their campaign opener of UEFA Nations League 2022-23. The Low Countries derby will be taking place at the King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels in Group A4. (More Football News)

Belgium had topped their table in the previous edition but they were defeated by eventual winners France in the semi-finals and also lost to Italy in the third-place playoffs. On the other hand, Netherlands had finished second in their group in the last edition and Italy, who topped the table, had advanced to the semi-finals.

Belgium, ranked second in the FIFA standings, have already qualified for the World Cup slated to take place in November-December in Qatar. Meanwhile, Netherlands, ranked tenth, have also booked a berth for the quadrennial world event.

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Belgium vs Netherlands, Group A4

Date: June 4 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Friday)

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match

Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the nations have played 127 matches with Netherlands winning 55 of them against Belgium’s tally of 41. Meanwhile, the remaining 31 games between the sides ended in draws. Netherlands last won against Belgium in 1997.

Team news

Belgium will be without Thibaut Courtois, who has withdrawn from the national squad due to an injury. Jason Denayer also misses out due to injury. Meanwhile, Netherlands will be missing the services of Georginio Wijnaldum and Ryan Gravenberch as both of them missed to make a cut into the Dutch squad.

Likely starting XIs

Belgium: Casteels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; E Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne