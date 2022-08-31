Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Watch BAN Vs SL Group B Cricket Match Live

After Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four on Tuesday, Bangladesh’s final Group B encounter against Sri Lanka has become winners take it all. The winner between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will join Afghanistan from the group in Super Four stage. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh made their life tough on Tuesday against Afghanistan. Defending a lowly 128, Bangladesh were in the game till the 16th over before Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran broke the shackles with 39 runs in two overs to kill the opposition’s hopes.

Earlier, the batting crumbled too with Mosaddek Hossain top scoring with 48 that saved Bangladesh blushes. Batting has been a problem too for Sri Lanka as they could manage just 105 in their tournament opener against Afghanistan.

If the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammed Naim failed for Bangladesh on Tuesday, the Sri Lankan top-order consisting Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka made their way back in the dugout inside the first 12 balls.

While Bangladesh showed some promise in the first 16 overs against Afghanistan as far as their bowling was concerned, their Sri Lankan counterparts were lacklustre in the tournament opener. On Thursday, Bangladesh will start favourites against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

Bangladesh have played Sri Lanka 12 times in T20s having won on just four occasions. Sri Lanka won eight games.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

Match: BAN vs SL, 5th Match, Group B;

Date: September 1 (Thursday), 2022;

Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local;

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE.

How To Watch Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match from 7:30 PM IST. DD Sports will also live telecast the Asia Cup 2022. Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim.