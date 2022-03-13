After a huge win against India in their previous game, hosts New Zealand will look to end Australia’s winning run when the Trans-Tasman rivals face off in an ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 encounter at Basin Reserve in Hamilton. The Australia women vs New Zealand women match starts at 3:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

Australia occupy the second spot in the points table with two wins from as many matches after winning against England and Pakistan. New Zealand, who were stunned by West Indies in the tournament opener, brought their campaign back on track with wins against Bangladesh and India.

In the warm-ups, Sophie Devine made 161 not out as New Zealand chased down Australia’s total of 321 with ease, with Amelia Kerr also reaching 92 not out. Australia are hoping to hold both the T20 and ODI World Cups at the same time having won the crown in the shortest format in 2020.

Sunday’s game against Australia will also mark the century of ODI appearances for New Zealand wicketkeeper Katey Martin. Martin made her ODI debut against India in 2003 and is the only member of New Zealand’s World Cup squad to have played a Test match.

For Australia, the good news is that all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has rejoined the squad after isolating due to COVID while Tahlia McGrath is back available for selection after missing the Pakistan win with a sore heel.

Head-To-Head

Australia women have played New Zealand women 132 times in ODIs. Australia women have won 99 times compared to New Zealand women’s 31. Two games ended in no result. In World Cups too, Australia women have the upper hand winning 12 out of 15 times. New Zealand women won thrice.

When is New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 13, 2022 (Sunday).

At what time New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Hamilton.

Which channel in India will live telecast New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer